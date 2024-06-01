Spirits of The Faire located in the green trailer
Drinks
Limited time
- Electric Blue
Dive into a tropical sensation with **Electric Blue** – a vibrant concoction that's as visually stunning as it is delicious. This electric elixir combines the earthy sweetness of **ube**, the exotic citrus allure of **blue Curacao**, and the fizzy fun of **Sprite** to create a drink that's a feast for the senses. Each sip zaps your taste buds with a bolt of flavor, making Electric Blue the perfect party starter or a refreshing escape on a hot day. It's not just a drink; it's an experience that electrifies your spirit and sparks joy with its brilliant hue and dynamic taste. 🍹✨$11.00
- Matcha Mint Lemonade$11.00
Specialty Drinks
- Shady Blue Limeade
🌟 Introducing the “Shady Blue”! 🌟 🍹 What’s in the Mix? Blue Curacao: This vibrant blue liqueur brings a touch of tropical allure. Imagine the crystal-clear waters of a secluded beach. Fresh Lime: Zesty and invigorating, lime adds a tangy twist that dances on your taste buds. Cranberry Flavoring: A splash of cranberry takes you on a flavor journey—sweet, tart, and oh-so-refreshing. 🌊 The Shady Blue Experience: Close your eyes and sip. Suddenly, you’re under a shady palm tree, toes in the sand, with a gentle ocean breeze. The azure hue of the drink mirrors the sky meeting the sea at the horizon. Each sip is like a secret whispered by the waves—a little mysterious, a lot delightful. 🔥 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #ShadyBlue #TropicalEscape #BeachVibes 🌴 Get ready to sip your way to paradise! 🌴$9.00
- Tiger Blood Lemonade
🌟 Introducing the “Tiger Blood Lemonade”! 🌟 🍹 What’s in the Mix? Sweet Strawberries: Bursting with natural sweetness, these little red gems kick off the flavor party. Refreshing Watermelon: Imagine juicy watermelon slices on a hot summer day. That’s the vibe we’re bringing! Hint of Creamy Coconut: Just a whisper of coconut—like a tropical breeze brushing against your taste buds. 🌊 The Tiger Blood Lemonade Experience: Close your eyes and sip. Suddenly, you’re at a beachside shack, toes in the sand, sipping from a chilled glass. The vibrant pink hue mirrors a sunset over the ocean. Each sip is like a fruity dance—sweet, tangy, and oh-so-refreshing. 🔥 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #TigerBloodLemonade #BeachVibes #SipAndChill 🌴 Get ready to quench your thirst with a splash of paradise! 🌴$9.00
- Sour Patch Lemonade
🌟 Introducing the “Sour Patch Kids Lemonade”! 🌟 🍋 What’s in the Mix? Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: Zesty and invigorating, like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Blue Curacao: This vibrant blue liqueur adds a touch of tropical allure. Imagine sipping by the turquoise ocean. Juicy Watermelon: Sweet, juicy watermelon—like a picnic on a warm summer day. Sour Patch Kids Candy: These mischievous little characters dive into the lemonade, turning it into a tangy adventure. 🔥 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #SourPatchLemonade #TropicalTreat #SipAndSmile 🍹 Get ready for a SOUR THEN SWEET adventure! 🍹$9.00
- Brazilian Limeade
Brazilian Lemonade, also known as Brazilian Limeade, is a refreshing and creamy non-alcoholic drink that defies expectations. :$9.00
- Orange Dreamsicle
Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you’re on a sun-kissed beach, toes in the warm sand. The vibrant orange hue mirrors a sunset over the waves. Each sip is like a nostalgic trip back to childhood summers—icy, creamy, and utterly delightful. 🔥 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #OrangeDreamsicle #TropicalEscape #SipAndChill 🍹 Get ready for a taste of paradise! 🍹$9.00
- Teachers Pet Lemoande
🌟 Introducing the “Teacher’s Pet Lemonade”! 🌟 🍋 What’s in the Mix? Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: Zesty and invigorating, like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Imagine the nostalgic lemonade stand from childhood summers. Granny Smith Green Apple Flavoring: Crisp and tart, this apple flavoring adds a playful twist to the classic lemonade. It’s like biting into a juicy green apple. Real Caramel: Velvety and indulgent, this caramel drizzle takes the lemonade to the next level. It’s the sweet surprise that awaits you with every sip.$9.00
- Smokey Blood Orange
🌟 Introducing the “Smokey Blood Orange Lemonade”! 🌟 🍊 What’s in the Mix? Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: Zesty and invigorating, like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Imagine the nostalgic lemonade stand from childhood summers. Smokey Blood Orange Syrup: A tantalizing blend of deep, rich blood orange flavor with a hint of smokiness. It’s like sipping from an enchanted forest. Oak Barrel Smoke Flavoring: This magical touch infuses the lemonade with a subtle, woody aroma. It’s as if the drink spent time aging in an ancient oak cask. 🔥 The Smokey Blood Orange Lemonade Experience: Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you’re in a cozy cabin, surrounded by crackling firewood and the scent of oak. The vibrant crimson hue mirrors a blood orange sunset over the mountains. Each sip is like a secret whispered by the forest—a little mysterious, a lot delightful. 🌿 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #SmokeyLemonade #BloodOrangeMagic #SipAndDream$9.00
- Caramel Apple Lemonade
🌟 Introducing the “Caramel Apple Lemonade”! 🌟 🍋 What’s in the Mix? Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: Zesty and invigorating, like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Imagine the nostalgic lemonade stand from childhood summers. Granny Apple Syrup: Made from tart Granny Smith apples, this syrup adds a crisp apple flavor with a hint of sweetness. It’s like biting into a juicy green apple. Caramel Drizzle: The inside of the glass is adorned with a luxurious caramel swirl. It’s the sweet surprise that awaits you with every sip. 🔥 The Caramel Apple Lemonade Experience: Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you’re in an orchard, surrounded by apple trees heavy with fruit. The golden hue of the drink mirrors the autumn leaves falling gently to the ground. Each sip is like a cozy hug—a blend of tangy lemon, sweet apple, and velvety caramel. 🍎 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #CaramelAppleLemonade #OrchardVibes #SipAndIndulge 🍹 Get ready for a sip of fall magic! 🍹$9.00
- Neon Pink Lemonade
🌟 **Introducing the "Neon Pink Lemonade"!** 🌟 🍋 **What's in the Mix?** - **Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade**: Zesty and invigorating, like a burst of sunshine in every sip. Imagine the nostalgic lemonade stand from childhood summers. - **Dragonfruit Syrup**: This exotic ingredient adds a vibrant magenta hue and a hint of tropical sweetness. It's like sipping from a neon paradise. - **Red Raspberry**: These juicy gems bring a burst of fruity flavor and a touch of tanginess. It's the secret ingredient that electrifies this lemonade. 🔥 **The Neon Pink Lemonade Experience**: - Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you're at a neon-lit beach party, surrounded by glow sticks and laughter. 🌴 **Hashtags to Set the Mood**: - #NeonPinkLemonade - #TropicalGlow - #SipAndShine 🍹 **Get ready for a sip of neon magic!** 🍹$9.00
- Ladybug Lemonade
🌟 **Introducing the "Ladybug Drink"!** 🌟 🍓 **What's in the Mix?** - **Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade or Limeade Base**: Choose your citrus adventure! Whether you opt for zesty lemonade or tangy limeade, this drink is a burst of sunshine in every sip. - **Strawberry Rose Syrup**: A delicate blend of sweet strawberries and fragrant rose petals. It's like a romantic garden in a glass. - **Creamy Coconut Flavor**: Velvety and indulgent, this coconut flavor adds a tropical twist. Imagine sipping from a coconut shell on a secluded beach. 🔥 **The Ladybug Drink Experience**: - Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you're in a whimsical garden, surrounded by blooming flowers and ladybugs. - The vibrant pink hue mirrors the petals of a rose. - Each sip is like a gentle kiss from a ladybug—a little sweet, a little mysterious. 🌸 **Hashtags to Set the Mood**: - #LadybugDrink - #GardenSips - #SipAndFlutter 🍹 **Get ready for a taste of enchantment!** 🍹$9.00
- Monkey Cola
🌟 **Introducing the "Monkey Cola"!** 🌟 🍋 **What's in the Mix?** - **Fresh-Squeezed Lime**: Zesty and invigorating, like a playful monkey swinging through the jungle. The lime adds a tangy twist that dances on your taste buds. - **Coconut Creamer**: Velvety and indulgent, this coconut creamer brings a tropical vibe to the party. It's like sipping from a coconut shell under the palm trees. - **Coke or Coke Zero**: The classic cola base—effervescent, bubbly, and ready to mingle with the other flavors. It's the monkey's favorite soda! 🔥 **The Monkey Cola Experience**: - Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you're in a lush rainforest, surrounded by chattering monkeys and vibrant foliage. - The lime and coconut playfully dance with the cola, creating a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy. - Each sip is like a mischievous monkey swinging from vine to vine—a delightful adventure for your taste buds. - #MonkeyCola - #TropicalTaste - #SipAndSwing$9.00
- Iced Pumpkin Pie
🌟 Introducing the “Iced Pumpkin Pie Drink”! 🌟 🍋 What’s in the Mix? Monin Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee Syrup: A cozy blend of maple sweetness and pumpkin spice. It’s like sipping autumn in a glass. Sweetened Condensed Milk: Velvety and indulgent, this milk adds a creamy richness reminiscent of homemade pumpkin pie. Cinnamon: A sprinkle of warm cinnamon brings that classic pie spice to the forefront. It’s the finishing touch that ties it all together. 🔥 The Iced Pumpkin Pie Drink Experience: Close your eyes and take a sip. Suddenly, you’re in a rustic café, surrounded by falling leaves and the aroma of freshly baked pies. The amber hue of the drink mirrors the golden crust of a pumpkin pie. Each sip is like a slice of nostalgia—a blend of coffee, spice, and sweet memories. 🍂 Hashtags to Set the Mood: #IcedPumpkinPie #AutumnSips #SipAndSavor 🍹 Get ready for a taste of pumpkin perfection! 🍹$9.00
Lemonades
- Lemonade
🍋 32 oz Zesty Bliss in a Glass! 🍋 Quench your thirst with our Fresh Squeezed Lemonade! It’s not just a drink; it’s a splash of sunshine and a twist of happiness—all stirred into one perfect glass. Made with love and the freshest lemons, it’s like sipping on liquid gold. Taste the tangy goodness and let every sip take you on a refreshing journey. It’s the classic summer refreshment with a fun, zesty kick! 🎉 Life gave us lemons, and we made the best lemonade in town! 🎉$7.00
Limeades
- Limeade
🍈 A 32 oz Citrus Escape! 🍈 Dive into a refreshing 32 oz of Fresh Squeezed Limeade! It’s a vibrant voyage for your taste buds, crafted from the juiciest limes for that perfectly tart kick. Each sip is a burst of pure, zesty delight, promising a cooling retreat from the hustle and bustle. Big on flavor and bold in size, it’s the ultimate refreshment to energize your day. So, grab a glass and let the limeade adventure begin! 🌟 It’s not just a drink; it’s a 32 oz ticket to zestville! 🌟$7.00
Orange-Ades
- Orang-Ade
🍊 Orange Oasis: 32 oz of Citrus Serenity! 🍊 Immerse yourself in the sweet, sun-kissed nectar of our 32 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Drink. Every gulp is a journey to an oasis of flavor, brimming with the essence of ripe, luscious oranges. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a 32 oz celebration of zest and vitality! Savor the freshness and let the vibrant taste of oranges rejuvenate your spirit. It’s the perfect companion for any moment, big or small. 🌞 Your daily dose of Vitamin C, joy, and refreshment, all in one big, bold orange burst! 🌞$7.00
Aqua Frescas
- Aqua Fresca
🌿🍈 **Minty Lime Aqua Fresca: 32 oz of Zesty Paradise!** 🌿🍈 Step into a world of flavor with our **32 oz Minty Lime Aqua Fresca**! Crafted with the freshest limes and a hint of mint, this drink is a refreshing masterpiece. Choose your favorite flavors and let us create a personalized **Aqua Fresca** just for you! **Why It's Unforgettable:** - A **cool minty touch** that refreshes - A **tangy lime base** that invigorates - A **customizable flavor experience** that delights **Your Refreshing Companion:** - A **bountiful blend** for your hydration needs - A **flavorful journey** with every sip - A **lush escape** in a cup So, pick your flavor, take a generous gulp of our 32 oz Aqua Fresca, and let the **freshness of lime and mint** carry you away to your personal oasis of taste! **Savor the sip, embrace the zest!** 🍹✨$8.00
Teas
- US Tea
🍃 Sip Back and Relax: The Ice Cold Tea Experience! 🍃 Chill out with our Ice Cold Tea, the ultimate refresher for those warm days or when you just need a moment of calm. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a cool breeze in a cup, a sip of serenity amidst the daily hustle. Crafted for Comfort: Brewed to perfection Chilled to the ideal temperature Served with a smile Your Perfect Pick-Me-Up: A natural boost of energy A tranquil pause in your busy day A delicious escape that’s just a sip away So, take a break, grab a glass, and let our Ice Cold Tea transport you to a place of peace and enjoyment. It’s more than a drink—it’s a refreshing journey for your senses! Indulge in the chill, savor the thrill! 🌬️🍹$7.00
- Green
🍵 Green Tea Zen: A Cup of Harmony! 🍵 Embrace the tranquility of our Green Tea, a soothing elixir that promises a moment of peace in every infusion. It’s not just a drink; it’s a meditative journey—a gentle embrace of nature’s finest leaves. Why You’ll Love It: A subtle aroma that calms the mind A delicate flavor that delights the senses A healthful boost that rejuvenates the body Your Daily Retreat: A mindful break from the daily rush A sip of clarity amidst the chaos A taste of purity that’s simply unmatched So, steep a cup, take a breath, and let our Green Tea be your personal sanctuary. It’s more than a beverage—it’s a celebration of well-being. Indulge in the simplicity, cherish the serenity! 🌿✨$7.00
- Southern Sweet
🍹 **Southern Sip of Sweetness: The Sweet Tea Tradition!** 🍹 Indulge in the heartwarming comfort of our **Southern Style Sweet Tea**, a cherished recipe steeped in tradition and sweetened to perfection. It's not just a drink; it's a **heritage in a glass**, a **toast to timeless flavors** that have been savored for generations. **Why It's Irresistible:** - Brewed with **care** and **southern charm** - Sweetened with a **generous helping** of love - Served ice-cold for the **ultimate refreshment** **Your Homestyle Treat:** - A **welcoming gulp** of home - A **sweet escape** to the south - A **celebration** of simple, yet profound pleasures So, pour yourself a tall one, kick back on the porch, and savor every sip of our Southern Style Sweet Tea. It's more than a beverage—it's a **sweet embrace of the south**. **Cheers to the sweet life, y'all!** 🌞🌿$8.00
- Arnold Palmer
🍋🍵 **The Classic Arnold Palmer: A Match Made in Beverage Heaven!** 🍋🍵 Discover the **perfect balance** with our homemade **Arnold Palmer**, the legendary blend of half lemonade, half iced tea. It's not just a drink; it's a **masterpiece of refreshment**—a harmonious mix that's both invigorating and soothing. **Why It's a Favorite:** - A **zesty punch** of lemonade - A **smooth caress** of iced tea - A **symphony of flavors** in perfect harmony **Your Ideal Companion:** - A **refreshing twist** for your lunch break - A **cool companion** on a sunny day - A **delightful sip** that's always just right So, raise a glass to the drink that has it all. Our Arnold Palmer is more than a beverage—it's a **celebration of balance** in every sip. **Here's to the perfect sip, time and time again!** 🌟$8.00
Swicy (Sweet and Spicy)
32 oz Ice Water
Food
- Pickle
Large dill pickle served in a boat perfect snack on the go for warm weather.$2.00
- Chicken Salad Slides
🌟 Chicken Salad Sliders 🌟 Imagine sinking your teeth into a soft, pillowy slider bun—just the right size for a satisfying snack. You've got a snack that’s both comforting and exciting—a little picnic in your hands! Perfect for lunchtime or anytime you crave something tasty.$5.00
Can and Bottle Drinks
Red Bull
- Red Bull 8.4 oz Regular$5.00
- Red Bull 8.4 oz Sugar Free$5.00