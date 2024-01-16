Order now and pick up at Spirits of the Faire trailer
Spirits of The Faire located in the green trailer
Drinks
Lemonades
Limeades
Orange-Ade
Specialty Drinks
Aqua Fresca
Refreshing Lime-Mint Agua Fresca: A classic blend of tangy lime and cool mint, perfectly balanced for a truly thirst-quenching experience. Add a flavor for even more deliciousness$9.00
Brazilian Limeade
Refreshing Lime-Mint Agua Fresca: A classic blend of tangy lime and cool mint, perfectly balanced for a truly thirst-quenching experience.$10.00
Caramel Apple Lemonade
Experience a symphony of flavors! Our freshly squeezed lemonade, blended with the tartness of green apple and the sweetness of caramel, creates a refreshing and indulgent beverage. A perfect drink for any time of year.$10.00
Frostbite Lemonade
A refreshing and complex citrus symphony. Our freshly squeezed lemonade, enhanced by Monin Winter Citrus Syrup, delivers a powerful punch of clementine, blood orange, and kumquat, balanced with honey, tarragon, and rosemary. It's a taste sensation that's reminiscent of a frozen lemon bomb pop, but with a refined edge.$10.00
Iced Pumpkin Pie
Experience the warmth of pumpkin pie in a refreshing iced beverage. Our iced pumpkin coffee, combined with our rich sweet cream, delivers a smooth, satisfying drink that captures the essence of your favorite autumn dessert.$10.00
Neon Pink Lemonade
Get ready for a flavor explosion! Our pink dragon fruit lemonade is a beautiful mix of our fresh lemonade, sweet dragon fruit, and tart red raspberries. A drink that will brighten your day with its color and flavor.$10.00
Orange Dreamsicle
Relive a classic summer treat! Our Orange Dreamsicle blends freshly squeezed orangeade with sweet clementine oranges, our house-made simple syrup, and a touch of creamy sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. It's a smooth, dreamy beverage that captures the nostalgic flavors of your favorite childhood dessert.$10.00
Root Beer$7.00
Shady Blue Limeade
Discover a refreshing surprise with our Unique Blue Limeade. We combine our fresh limeade with cranberry and a touch of non-alcoholic blue curaçao for a drink that's as eye-catching as it is delicious. The tartness of the cranberry and lime perfectly compliment the slight sweet citrus notes of the blue curacao.$10.00
Smokey Blood Orange Lemonade
Our Smoky Blood Orange Lemonade offers a tantalizing dance of flavors. The initial burst of citrus is followed by a smooth, smoky undertone, creating a unique and layered taste that's both refreshing and deeply satisfying.$10.00
Sour Patch Kids Lemonade
Dare to be different! We've taken lemonade to a whole new level with watermelon, blue curacao, and the iconic sour-then-sweet bite of Sour Patch Kids. It's a uniquely delicious and undeniably fun beverage.$10.00
Teachers Pet Lemoande
Go ahead, be the teacher's pet! Our special lemonade, mixed with the tart-sweet goodness of red raspberry and green apple, is a delicious and refreshing treat that stands out from the crowd.$10.00
Tigers Blood Lemonade
Dare to try the extraordinary. Our Tiger's Blood Lemonade is a unique blend of strawberry, watermelon, and coconut, creating an exotic and refreshing twist on a classic favorite.$10.00
Triple Berry Lemonade
Indulge in a symphony of berry flavors. Our Triple Berry Lemonade combines the sweetness of multiple berries with the tangy zest of fresh lemonade, creating a truly harmonious drink.$12.00
32 oz Ice Water$3.00
Coffee$2.00
Cinna-Cherry Fusion Lemonade
Cinna Cherry Fusion Lemonade: Indulge in the sweet-tart symphony of black cherry and lemonade, elevated by a delicate dusting of cinnamon. A truly decadent summer treat.$10.00
Toucan Lime
Toucan Lime: A vibrant and refreshing limeade, elevated with the creamy sweetness of condensed milk and a delicate hint of soothing lavender. Experience a tropical twist with every sip.$12.00
Coconut Paradise
Escape to a tropical oasis with our vibrant orangeade, infused with the creamy sweetness of coconut concentrate and the luscious, sun-kissed flavor of peach syrup. A refreshing and dreamy blend, perfect for a taste of paradise in every sip.$10.00